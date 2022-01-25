CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Molinar leads Mississippi State against No. 12 Kentucky after 20-point performance

The Associated Press

January 25, 2022, 7:42 PM

Mississippi State Bulldogs (13-5, 4-2 SEC) at Kentucky Wildcats (15-4, 5-2 SEC)

Lexington, Kentucky; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kentucky -9.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State faces the No. 12 Kentucky Wildcats after Iverson Molinar scored 20 points in Mississippi State’s 78-60 victory over the Ole Miss Rebels.

The Wildcats have gone 12-0 in home games. Kentucky is the SEC leader with 37.7 rebounds per game led by Oscar Tshiebwe averaging 14.7.

The Bulldogs have gone 4-2 against SEC opponents. Mississippi State ranks seventh in the SEC with 24.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Garrison Brooks averaging 4.2.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tshiebwe is averaging 16.1 points, 14.7 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.6 blocks for the Wildcats. Kellan Grady is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Kentucky.

Molinar is scoring 17.7 points per game with 3.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Bulldogs. Shakeel Moore is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Mississippi State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 84.0 points, 35.9 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 76.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

