Mobley, No. 15 USC Trojans to host Ingram and the Stanford Cardinal

Stanford Cardinal (11-6, 4-3 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (17-2, 7-2 Pac-12) Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah…

Stanford Cardinal (11-6, 4-3 Pac-12) at USC Trojans (17-2, 7-2 Pac-12)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 11 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Isaiah Mobley and the No. 15 USC Trojans host Ingram Harrison and the Stanford Cardinal in Pac-12 action Thursday.

The Trojans have gone 8-1 in home games. USC is sixth in college basketball with 39.1 points in the paint led by Chevez Goodwin averaging 10.6.

The Cardinal are 4-3 in conference games. Stanford is 4-1 in one-possession games.

The teams meet for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Cardinal won 75-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 11. Ingram led the Cardinal with 21 points, and Mobley led the Trojans with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mobley averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Trojans, scoring 14.7 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Goodwin is shooting 56.3% and averaging 8.7 points over the past 10 games for USC.

Ingram is averaging 11.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Cardinal. Jaiden Delaire is averaging 7.8 points over the last 10 games for Stanford.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trojans: 8-2, averaging 72.0 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.5 points per game.

Cardinal: 7-3, averaging 69.6 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.