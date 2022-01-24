Mitchell, Rhode Island Rams take on the Richmond Spiders

Richmond Spiders (12-7, 3-3 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-5, 3-2 A-10) Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Richmond Spiders (12-7, 3-3 A-10) at Rhode Island Rams (11-5, 3-2 A-10)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tyler Burton and the Richmond Spiders visit Makhel Mitchell and the Rhode Island Rams in A-10 action.

The Rams are 8-1 in home games. Rhode Island is fourth in the A-10 with 32.3 points per game in the paint led by Mitchell averaging 7.5.

The Spiders are 3-3 in A-10 play. Richmond has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Rams and Spiders square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Sheppard is averaging 12.2 points, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Rams. Mitchell is averaging 12.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.3 blocks over the last 10 games for Rhode Island.

Burton is averaging 16.8 points and seven rebounds for the Spiders. Grant Golden is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Richmond.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 7-3, averaging 70.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Spiders: 7-3, averaging 73.9 points, 30.5 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.