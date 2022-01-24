CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. extends mask mandate | Variant slows in DC area | Booster drive faltering in US | Latest COVID data
Missouri State visits Indiana State after Mosley’s 40-point game

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 1:42 AM

Missouri State Bears (15-6, 6-2 MVC) at Indiana State Sycamores (8-10, 1-5 MVC)

Terre Haute, Indiana; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits the Indiana State Sycamores after Isiaih Mosley scored 40 points in Missouri State’s 79-69 win against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Sycamores are 6-2 on their home court. Indiana State leads the MVC with 26.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Cameron Henry averaging 4.5.

The Bears are 6-2 in MVC play. Missouri State is fourth in college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 40.1% as a team from downtown this season. Nic Tata paces the team shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Sycamores and Bears meet Tuesday for the first time in MVC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Henry is averaging 13.4 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Sycamores. Cooper Neese is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Indiana State.

Mosley is averaging 21.1 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Bears. Gaige Prim is averaging 7.3 points over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sycamores: 5-5, averaging 69.1 points, 30.4 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points per game.

Bears: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 30.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

