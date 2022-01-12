CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS's new shift to virtual learning plans? | Metro's 'tough period' during pandemic | Biden to double free masks, tests | Latest DC-area cases
Missouri State plays Southern Illinois following Mosley’s 43-point outing

The Associated Press

January 12, 2022, 5:02 PM

Southern Illinois Salukis (9-5, 2-0 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (11-6, 2-2 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Missouri State -7.5; over/under is 130.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State hosts the Southern Illinois Salukis after Isiaih Mosley scored 43 points in Missouri State’s 85-84 loss to the Northern Iowa Panthers.

The Bears have gone 6-3 at home. Missouri State ranks fifth in the MVC at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 67.8 points while holding opponents to 42.4% shooting.

The Salukis are 2-0 in conference games. Southern Illinois is ninth in the MVC scoring 64.9 points per game and is shooting 46.0%.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mosley is scoring 18.5 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Bears. Ja’Monta Black is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Missouri State.

Marcus Domask is averaging 15.7 points and 4.4 assists for the Salukis. Ben Coupet Jr. is averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Southern Illinois.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 7-3, averaging 74.7 points, 31.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Salukis: 7-3, averaging 64.5 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

