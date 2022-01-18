Missouri State plays Illinois State following Mosley’s 32-point game

Illinois State Redbirds (9-8, 2-2 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (13-6, 4-2 MVC) Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Illinois State Redbirds (9-8, 2-2 MVC) at Missouri State Bears (13-6, 4-2 MVC)

Springfield, Missouri; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State plays the Illinois State Redbirds after Isiaih Mosley scored 32 points in Missouri State’s 74-57 victory against the Valparaiso Beacons.

The Bears have gone 7-3 in home games. Missouri State is second in the MVC scoring 78.6 points while shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Redbirds are 2-2 in MVC play. Illinois State averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 4-0 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Redbirds won 79-74 in the last matchup on Dec. 2. Antonio Reeves led the Redbirds with 22 points, and Gaige Prim led the Bears with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ja’Monta Black averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 10.4 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Mosley is shooting 55.1% and averaging 15.5 points over the past 10 games for Missouri State.

Reeves is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Redbirds. Josiah Strong is averaging 10.1 points and 2.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Illinois State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 8-2, averaging 76.0 points, 31.3 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Redbirds: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

