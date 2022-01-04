Missouri St., Bradley meet in conference play

Missouri State (10-5, 1-1) vs. Bradley (7-7, 1-1) Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State…

Missouri State (10-5, 1-1) vs. Bradley (7-7, 1-1)

Carver Arena, Peoria, Illinois; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State visits Bradley in a MVC matchup. Missouri State won 61-56 at home against Drake in its last outing. Bradley lost 76-71 at Indiana State in its most recent game.

LEADING THE WAY: Terry Roberts has put up 16.8 points and 4.4 rebounds to lead the charge for the Braves. Complementing Roberts is Malevy Leons, who is producing 10.9 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by Isiaih Mosley, who is averaging 17.4 points and 5.2 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Roberts has been directly responsible for 44 percent of all Bradley field goals over the last five games. The junior guard has 37 field goals and 20 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Missouri State is 0-5 when opposing teams score 74 or more points. Bradley is a perfect 5-0 when its offense scores at least 73 points and has averaged 74.6 points per game over its last five.

STREAK SCORING: Bradley has won its last five home games, scoring an average of 78.2 points while giving up 60.4.

DID YOU KNOW: Bradley has attempted the second-most free throws among all MVC teams. The Braves have averaged 18.4 foul shots per game this season.

