Mississippi Valley State takes on UAPB following Waller’s 20-point performance

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (4-17, 2-6 SWAC) at Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-17, 1-7 SWAC)

Itta Bena, Mississippi; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State hosts the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions after Kadar Waller scored 20 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 100-72 loss to the Southern Jaguars.

The Delta Devils are 0-6 on their home court. Mississippi Valley State is ninth in the SWAC shooting 29.3% from deep, led by Alexander Perry shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Golden Lions are 2-6 against conference opponents. UAPB is seventh in the SWAC scoring 63.1 points per game and is shooting 39.5%.

The Delta Devils and Golden Lions match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Hunter is averaging 13.4 points for the Delta Devils. Devin Gordon is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

Shawn Williams is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 1.8 rebounds for the Golden Lions. Brahm Harris is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UAPB.

LAST 10 GAMES: Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 68.1 points, 26.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.5 points per game.

Golden Lions: 3-7, averaging 60.4 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

