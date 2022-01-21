Mississippi Valley State plays Grambling following Hunter’s 31-point performance

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-15, 1-5 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (6-12, 3-2 SWAC) Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST…

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-15, 1-5 SWAC) at Grambling Tigers (6-12, 3-2 SWAC)

Grambling, Louisiana; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi Valley State visits the Grambling Tigers after Caleb Hunter scored 31 points in Mississippi Valley State’s 78-70 loss to the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Tigers have gone 4-1 in home games. Grambling averages 13.5 turnovers per game and is 3-5 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Delta Devils are 1-5 against conference opponents. Mississippi Valley State has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Tigers and Delta Devils match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cameron Christon is averaging 12.5 points for the Tigers. Tra’Michael Moton is averaging 0.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Grambling.

Robert Carpenter is shooting 38.7% and averaging 17.8 points for the Delta Devils. Hunter is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mississippi Valley State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.9 points per game.

Delta Devils: 1-9, averaging 70.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.