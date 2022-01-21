Mississippi State puts home win streak on the line against Ole Miss

Ole Miss Rebels (9-8, 1-4 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-5, 3-2 SEC) Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Ole Miss Rebels (9-8, 1-4 SEC) at Mississippi State Bulldogs (12-5, 3-2 SEC)

Starkville, Mississippi; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mississippi State will try to keep its six-game home win streak intact when the Bulldogs face Ole Miss.

The Bulldogs have gone 10-1 in home games. Mississippi State ranks fourth in the SEC shooting 32.8% from deep, led by Isaac Stansbury shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

The Rebels are 1-4 in conference matchups. Ole Miss averages 68.4 points and has outscored opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The teams square off for the 10th time this season in SEC play. The Rebels won the last matchup on Jan. 9. Matthew Murrell scored 31 points to help lead the Rebels to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shakeel Moore averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc. Iverson Molinar is shooting 48.9% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games for Mississippi State.

Jarkel Joiner is shooting 41.8% and averaging 11.8 points for the Rebels. Murrell is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Ole Miss.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 76.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Rebels: 4-6, averaging 64.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

