Minott leads Memphis over East Carolina 71-54

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Josh Minott had 13 points and 12 rebounds to lift Memphis to a 71-54 win over…

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Josh Minott had 13 points and 12 rebounds to lift Memphis to a 71-54 win over East Carolina on Thursday night.

Lester Quinones had 17 points for Memphis (11-8, 5-4 American Athletic Conference). Malcolm Dandridge added three blocks. Earl Timberlake had 8 points and 10 rebounds.

Tyler Harris, who was second on the Tigers in scoring entering the contest with 10 points per game, was held to only 3 points. He made 14 percent from behind the arc (1 of 7).

Tristen Newton had 19 points for the Pirates (11-8, 2-5). Vance Jackson added 12 rebounds. Alanzo Frink had seven rebounds.

The Tigers evened the season series against the Pirates. East Carolina defeated Memphis 72-71 on Jan. 15.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.