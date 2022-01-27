CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Minott leads Memphis over East Carolina 71-54

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 11:33 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Josh Minott had 13 points and 12 rebounds to lift Memphis to a 71-54 win over East Carolina on Thursday night.

Lester Quinones had 17 points for Memphis (11-8, 5-4 American Athletic Conference). Malcolm Dandridge added three blocks. Earl Timberlake had 8 points and 10 rebounds.

Tyler Harris, who was second on the Tigers in scoring entering the contest with 10 points per game, was held to only 3 points. He made 14 percent from behind the arc (1 of 7).

Tristen Newton had 19 points for the Pirates (11-8, 2-5). Vance Jackson added 12 rebounds. Alanzo Frink had seven rebounds.

The Tigers evened the season series against the Pirates. East Carolina defeated Memphis 72-71 on Jan. 15.

