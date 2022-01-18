Minnesota visits Penn State after Stephens’ 22-point performance

Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-5, 1-5 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (8-7, 3-4 Big Ten) University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday,…

Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-5, 1-5 Big Ten) at Penn State Nittany Lions (8-7, 3-4 Big Ten)

University Park, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota visits the Penn State Nittany Lions after E.J. Stephens scored 22 points in Minnesota’s 81-71 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Nittany Lions are 6-3 on their home court. Penn State is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.5 turnovers per game.

The Golden Gophers are 1-5 in Big Ten play. Minnesota ranks eighth in the Big Ten shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

The Nittany Lions and Golden Gophers square off Wednesday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Seth Lundy is averaging 14.1 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Nittany Lions. Jalen Pickett is averaging 10 points over the last 10 games for Penn State.

Jamison Battle is averaging 18 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Payton Willis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nittany Lions: 5-5, averaging 64.4 points, 32.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points per game.

Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.