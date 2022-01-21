Minnesota takes on Rutgers following Stephens’ 22-point game

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-6, 5-2 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-5, 1-5 Big Ten) Minneapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST…

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (11-6, 5-2 Big Ten) at Minnesota Golden Gophers (10-5, 1-5 Big Ten)

Minneapolis; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota hosts the Rutgers Scarlet Knights after E.J. Stephens scored 22 points in Minnesota’s 81-71 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes.

The Golden Gophers are 5-3 on their home court. Minnesota is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Scarlet Knights are 5-2 against Big Ten opponents. Rutgers scores 67.8 points and has outscored opponents by 3.9 points per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamison Battle is averaging 18 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Golden Gophers. Payton Willis is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Ron Harper Jr. averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Scarlet Knights, scoring 16.5 points while shooting 47.1% from beyond the arc. Clifford Omoruyi is averaging 6.9 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Rutgers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Gophers: 5-5, averaging 68.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points per game.

Scarlet Knights: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 33.5 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

