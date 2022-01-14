Milwaukee plays IUPUI following Gholston’s 27-point game

IUPUI Jaguars (1-13, 0-5 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (5-12, 3-5 Horizon) Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts…

IUPUI Jaguars (1-13, 0-5 Horizon) at Milwaukee Panthers (5-12, 3-5 Horizon)

Milwaukee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts the IUPUI Jaguars after DeAndre Gholston scored 27 points in Milwaukee’s 81-77 loss to the UIC Flames.

The Panthers are 2-5 in home games. Milwaukee leads the Horizon with 26.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Patrick Baldwin Jr. averaging 5.8.

The Jaguars are 0-5 in conference play. IUPUI has a 1-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gholston is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Panthers. Josh Thomas is averaging 10.2 points and 3.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

B.J. Maxwell is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Jaguars. Azariah Seay is averaging 8.0 points and 3.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for IUPUI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 66.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Jaguars: 1-9, averaging 53.2 points, 27.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.