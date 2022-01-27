CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Milstead scores 20 as CSU Fullerton tops UC Davis 74-58

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 11:27 PM

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) — Damari Milstead had 20 points and Cal State Fullerton breezed past UC Davis 74-58 on Thursday night to run its winning streak to eight.

Jalen Harris had 16 points for the Titans (12-5, 6-0 Big West Conference). Tray Maddox Jr. added 13 points, while Latrell Wrightsell Jr. scored 11.

Elijah Pepper had 15 points for the Aggies (8-6, 2-2). Caleb Fuller added 13 points and six rebounds. Ezra Manjon had 11 points and six boards.

