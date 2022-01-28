Milstead leads CSU Fullerton against UC Riverside after 20-point performance

CSU Fullerton Titans (12-5, 5-0 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (10-6, 3-2 Big West) Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (12-5, 5-0 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (10-6, 3-2 Big West)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton visits the UC Riverside Highlanders after Damari Milstead scored 20 points in CSU Fullerton’s 74-58 win against the UC Davis Aggies.

The Highlanders are 5-2 on their home court. UC Riverside ranks sixth in college basketball with 28.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Callum McRae averaging 6.7.

The Titans are 5-0 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton is second in the Big West scoring 35.5 points per game in the paint led by E.J. Anosike averaging 1.9.

The Highlanders and Titans match up Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zyon Pullin is averaging 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Highlanders. Flynn Cameron is averaging 9.4 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 38.3% over the past 10 games for UC Riverside.

Anosike is scoring 17.5 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Titans. Milstead is averaging 11 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals over the last 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 6-4, averaging 61.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Titans: 9-1, averaging 71.4 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.