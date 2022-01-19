Milstead leads CSU Fullerton against UC Irvine after 21-point game

CSU Fullerton Titans (9-5, 3-0 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (6-5, 1-1 Big West) Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Fullerton Titans (9-5, 3-0 Big West) at UC Irvine Anteaters (6-5, 1-1 Big West)

Irvine, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton visits the UC Irvine Anteaters after Damari Milstead scored 21 points in CSU Fullerton’s 79-73 victory against the UCSB Gauchos.

The Anteaters are 4-0 in home games. UC Irvine is seventh in the Big West scoring 67.3 points while shooting 43.3% from the field.

The Titans have gone 3-0 against Big West opponents. CSU Fullerton scores 73.1 points while outscoring opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Anteaters and Titans match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collin Welp is shooting 41.8% and averaging 15.0 points for the Anteaters. DJ Davis is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UC Irvine.

Tray Maddox Jr. is shooting 26.3% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Titans, while averaging 10.2 points. E.J. Anosike is shooting 52.1% and averaging 15.2 points over the past 10 games for CSU Fullerton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Anteaters: 6-4, averaging 61.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.3 points per game.

Titans: 7-3, averaging 69.0 points, 31.2 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.