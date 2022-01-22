CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Milstead carries CS Fullerton…

Milstead carries CS Fullerton past UC San Diego 83-80

The Associated Press

January 22, 2022, 11:49 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) — Damari Milstead had 20 points and Cal State Fullerton won its seventh straight game, beating UC San Diego 83-80 on Saturday night.

Cal State Fullerton (11-5, 5-0 Big West Conference) led the entire second half. Bryce Pope and Jake Killingsworth made back-to-back shots to pull UC San Diego to 79-78 with 1:08 remaining. The Titans made four free throws to seal it.

E.J. Anosike had 12 points and seven rebounds for Cal State Fullerton. Tray Maddox Jr. and Jalen Harris added 12 points apiece.

Toni Rocak had 20 points and seven assists for the Tritons (8-10, 2-5), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Jake Killingsworth added 16 points. Francis Nwaokorie had 15 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Task force tells agencies how to handle court injunction on vaccine mandate

USPS, building off popular licensing deals, branches out into stamp NFTs

IRS takes steps to avoid tax return processing delays as filing season starts

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up