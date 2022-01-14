CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » Miller, North Carolina Central…

Miller, North Carolina Central Eagles take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

North Carolina Central Eagles (6-9) at South Carolina State Bulldogs (7-10, 0-2 MEAC)

Orangeburg, South Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Randy Miller Jr. and the North Carolina Central Eagles take on Antonio Madlock and the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Saturday.

The Bulldogs have gone 3-5 at home. South Carolina State is sixth in the MEAC with 28.5 points per game in the paint led by Cam Jones averaging 0.9.

The Eagles are 1-8 in road games. North Carolina Central is second in the MEAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Dontavius King averaging 1.8.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Madlock is averaging 11.9 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.6 steals for the Bulldogs. Omar Croskey is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for South Carolina State.

Miller is averaging 13.2 points for the Eagles. Kris Monroe is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games for North Carolina Central.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 38.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.1 points per game.

Eagles: 5-5, averaging 63.6 points, 30.3 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Former acting DHS IG pleads guilty to charges on stealing federal software, databases

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up