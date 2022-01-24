CORONAVIRUS NEWS: March against masks brings thousands to DC | Va. Gov. executive order continues mask debate | | Mom charged after gun Fthreat | Latest COVID data
Miller leads St. Thomas against North Dakota State after 24-point showing

The Associated Press

January 24, 2022, 2:02 AM

Saint Thomas Tommies (8-10, 2-4 Summit) at North Dakota State Bison (12-7, 4-3 Summit)

Fargo, North Dakota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. Thomas plays the North Dakota State Bison after Riley Miller scored 24 points in St. Thomas’ 90-79 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Bison have gone 7-2 at home. North Dakota State is 3-2 in one-possession games.

The Tommies are 2-4 against Summit opponents. St. Thomas ranks eighth in college basketball in 3-point percentage, shooting 39.3% as a team from deep this season. Parker Bjorklund paces the team shooting 66.7% from 3-point range.

The Bison and Tommies meet Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rocky Kreuser is shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bison, while averaging 16.1 points and 7.7 rebounds. Sam Griesel is averaging 13.9 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for North Dakota State.

Miller averages 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tommies, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 42.6% from beyond the arc. Anders Nelson is shooting 47.7% and averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for St. Thomas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bison: 7-3, averaging 77.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 4.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Tommies: 4-6, averaging 74.4 points, 24.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

