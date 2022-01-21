Miles, TCU Horned Frogs square off against the No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones

TCU Horned Frogs (12-3, 2-2 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (14-4, 2-4 Big 12) Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

TCU Horned Frogs (12-3, 2-2 Big 12) at Iowa State Cyclones (14-4, 2-4 Big 12)

Ames, Iowa; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Izaiah Brockington and the No. 15 Iowa State Cyclones host Mike Miles and the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cyclones have gone 11-1 at home. Iowa State ranks eighth in the Big 12 in rebounding averaging 30.8 rebounds. Brockington leads the Cyclones with 8.0 boards.

The Horned Frogs are 2-2 against Big 12 opponents. TCU is fourth in the Big 12 with 14.5 assists per game led by Miles averaging 4.0.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brockington is averaging 16.2 points and eight rebounds for the Cyclones. Gabe Kalscheur is averaging 6.2 points over the last 10 games for Iowa State.

Miles is scoring 15.2 points per game with 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Horned Frogs. Charles O’Bannon Jr. is averaging 7.3 points and 3.1 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the past 10 games for TCU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cyclones: 6-4, averaging 66.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 8-2, averaging 69.2 points, 40.1 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

