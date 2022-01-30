Miles scores 30 as Notre Dame women top Boston College 74-61

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Olivia Miles poured in a career-high 30 points and No. 20 Notre Dame breezed…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Freshman Olivia Miles poured in a career-high 30 points and No. 20 Notre Dame breezed to a 74-61 victory over Boston College on Sunday.

Miles sank 12 of 19 shots from the floor, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, for the Fighting Irish (16-4, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). She topped her previous high of 24 points on a layup with 8:28 left in the fourth quarter, giving Notre Dame a 63-42 lead. She added six assists and four rebounds.

Fellow freshman Sonia Citron added 14 points for Notre Dame on 5-of-8 shooting. Maya Dodson pitched in with 12 points and 10 rebounds for her third double-double of the season.

The two teams played to a 14-14 tie after one quarter, but Miles scored nine points in the second period and the Irish took a 35-28 lead into halftime. Miles hit two 3-pointers and scored 10 in the third quarter as the Irish built a 59-40 lead heading into the final period.

The Irish gained a measure of revenge against the Eagles (14-7, 5-5), who trailed by 14 points late in the third quarter before rallying to beat Notre Dame 73-71 last week.

Cameron Swartz had 18 points and seven rebounds to pace Boston College. Taylor Soule added 11 points and seven boards. The Eagles came into the game having won four of the previous five games against Notre Dame after the Irish won 24 of the first 29.

Miles, who is Notre Dame’s leading scorer and is second in the nation averaging 7.7 assists per game, and Citron are the only freshman combo in a Power Five school averaging in double figures. The Irish saw a streak of having at least five players score in double digits end at three.

Notre Dame will host No. 3 North Carolina State on Tuesday.

__

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.