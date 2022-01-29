CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Miles scores 22 to…

Miles scores 22 to lead Troy past South Alabama 77-68

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 10:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Duke Miles had a season-high 22 points missing just one of 10 foul shots and passed seven assists and Troy beat South Alabama 77-68 on Saturday night.

Zay Williams had 13 points and nine rebounds for Troy (14-7, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive home victory. Efe Odigie added 12 points and 15 rebounds.

The Trojans’ scored a season-high 46 points after halftime.

Jay Jay Chandler had 20 points for the Jaguars (15-6, 5-3), whose five-game winning streak ended. Charles Manning Jr. added 20 points and Javon Franklin had 13 points and 11 rebounds.

South Alabama defeated Troy 82-63 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

SBA CIO Bluestein takes leave of absence

GSA’s financial ship is shaped by Badorrek’s seven-year tenure as CFO

Navy, Marines begin massive housing inspection

State Dept says worldwide email outage resolved, not tied to 'malicious activity'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up