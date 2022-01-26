Middle Tennessee visits Marshall following Kinsey’s 21-point performance

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-6, 3-2 C-USA) at Marshall Thundering Herd (7-12, 0-6 C-USA) Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (12-6, 3-2 C-USA) at Marshall Thundering Herd (7-12, 0-6 C-USA)

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall faces the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders after Taevion Kinsey scored 21 points in Marshall’s 71-60 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Thundering Herd have gone 6-5 in home games. Marshall is third in C-USA with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Kinsey averaging 2.3.

The Blue Raiders have gone 3-2 against C-USA opponents. Middle Tennessee ranks seventh in C-USA with 32.8 rebounds per game led by DeAndre Dishman averaging 4.7.

The Thundering Herd and Blue Raiders match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kinsey is averaging 20.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Thundering Herd. Obinna Anochili-Killen is averaging 10.2 points over the last 10 games for Marshall.

Josh Jefferson is scoring 13.1 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Blue Raiders. Donovan Sims is averaging 7.1 points over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 1-9, averaging 66.9 points, 32.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 5-5, averaging 69.0 points, 32.4 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.