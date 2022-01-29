CORONAVIRUS NEWS: US fully approves Moderna vaccine | Novavax files for FDA vaccine approval | Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID | Latest COVID data
Middle Tennessee tops Western Kentucky 93-85

The Associated Press

January 29, 2022, 5:33 PM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Josh Jefferson had a career-high 31 points shooting 7 for 9 from 3-point range and Middle Tennessee beat Western Kentucky 93-85 on Saturday for its fifth consecutive win.

Donovan Sims scored a season-high 22 points, grabbed six rebounds and distributed six assists for Middle Tennessee (14-6, 5-2 Conference USA).

Middle Tennessee registered season highs with 15 3-pointers and 20 assists. The Blue Raiders were 15 for 26 (57.7%) from beyond the arc and 31 for 54 (57.4%) overall.

Dayvion McKnight had 24 points and 10 assists for the Hilltoppers (10-11, 2-6), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Josh Anderson scored 17 points and grabbed five steals and Jairus Hamilton had 16 points and seven rebounds.

