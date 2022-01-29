Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, aim for 5th straight win

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (13-6, 4-2 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-10, 2-5 C-USA) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (13-6, 4-2 C-USA) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-10, 2-5 C-USA)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Western Kentucky -5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Middle Tennessee will attempt to prolong its four-game win streak with a victory against Western Kentucky.

The Hilltoppers have gone 9-3 in home games. Western Kentucky averages 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 6.3 points per game.

The Blue Raiders are 4-2 in C-USA play. Middle Tennessee is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camron Justice averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hilltoppers, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 37.6% from beyond the arc. Dayvion McKnight is averaging 14.4 points, six rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games for Western Kentucky.

Josh Jefferson is scoring 12.7 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Camryn Weston is averaging 8.1 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Middle Tennessee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hilltoppers: 4-6, averaging 72.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Blue Raiders: 6-4, averaging 68.4 points, 31.8 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

