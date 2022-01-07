Middle Tenn. looks to end streak vs N. Texas

Middle Tennessee (9-5, 0-1) vs. North Texas (8-4, 1-1) The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Middle Tennessee (9-5, 0-1) vs. North Texas (8-4, 1-1)

The Super Pit, Denton, Texas; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas looks to extend Middle Tennessee’s conference losing streak to nine games. Middle Tennessee’s last CUSA win came against the Charlotte 49ers 73-60 on Feb. 6, 2021. North Texas lost 69-63 loss at home against UAB in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Middle Tennessee’s Josh Jefferson, Donovan Sims and DeAndre Dishman have collectively scored 39 percent of the team’s points this season and have accounted for 48 percent of all Blue Raiders scoring over the last five games.JUMPING FOR JOSH: Jefferson has connected on 32.2 percent of the 90 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 11 for 24 over his last three games. He’s also made 93.8 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: Middle Tennessee has lost its last three road games, scoring 59.3 points, while allowing 68 per game.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mean Green have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Blue Raiders. North Texas has 40 assists on 72 field goals (55.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Middle Tennessee has assists on 37 of 78 field goals (47.4 percent) during its past three games.

TOUGH DEFENSE: North Texas has held opposing teams to 55.3 points per game this season, the third-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

