WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory in effect through Sunday evening | See the latest closings and delays | Forecast and current conditions | Outage map
Home » College Basketball » Miami women pull out…

Miami women pull out 46-45 win over No. 15 Georgia Tech

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 4:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Kelsey Marshall scored 12 points and Miami’s defense clamped down in the fourth quarter for a 46-45 win over No. 15 Georgia Tech on Sunday.

Ja’Leah Williams scored the final four points for the Hurricanes, including the game-winner with 1:21 remaining. Georgia Tech came out of a timeout and executed perfectly for Williams to make a layup.

Marshall hit a 3-pointer in the closing seconds of the third quarter to pull Miami within 41-35.

Georgia Tech, playing its fourth game in eight days, was 2 of 9 in the fourth quarter with seven turnovers. The Yellow Jackets didn’t score in the final three minutes, missing three shots with a turnover that led to the winning basket.

Williams finished with nine points and six rebounds for the Hurricanes (9-5, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Nerea Hermosa scored 12 points for the Yellow Jackets (13-4, 4-2) and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen added 10.

Georgia Tech shot 29% (16 of 56) and was just 2 of 13 from 3-point range, including two misses in the final minute.

Miami led 4-0 and trailed after tying the game at 13 until Williams’ game-winner.

_____

More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

For CBP, supply chain risk is much more than just cybersecurity

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up