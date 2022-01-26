Miami visits Virginia Tech following Wong’s 22-point showing

Miami Hurricanes (14-5, 6-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (10-9, 2-6 ACC) Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK…

Miami Hurricanes (14-5, 6-2 ACC) at Virginia Tech Hokies (10-9, 2-6 ACC)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Virginia Tech -5; over/under is 138

BOTTOM LINE: Miami plays the Virginia Tech Hokies after Isaiah Wong scored 22 points in Miami’s 61-60 loss to the Florida State Seminoles.

The Hokies have gone 6-2 in home games. Virginia Tech is ninth in the ACC with 23.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Justyn Mutts averaging 5.3.

The Hurricanes have gone 6-2 against ACC opponents. Miami scores 75.9 points and has outscored opponents by 4.2 points per game.

The Hokies and Hurricanes match up Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mutts is averaging 10.5 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Hokies. Keve Aluma is averaging 15.9 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Virginia Tech.

Kameron McGusty is scoring 17.7 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Hurricanes. Wong is averaging 12.2 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 46.6% over the past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hokies: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.7 points per game.

Hurricanes: 8-2, averaging 78.6 points, 29.1 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

