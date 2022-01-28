Miami (OH) plays Eastern Michigan following Grant’s 26-point game

Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-9, 3-4 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-11, 2-5 MAC) Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (9-9, 3-4 MAC) at Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-11, 2-5 MAC)

Ypsilanti, Michigan; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami (OH) visits the Eastern Michigan Eagles after Dae Dae Grant scored 26 points in Miami (OH)’s 81-64 loss to the Ball State Cardinals.

The Eagles have gone 6-2 in home games. Eastern Michigan is eighth in the MAC scoring 71.1 points while shooting 43.4% from the field.

The RedHawks are 3-4 in conference play. Miami (OH) has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles and RedHawks meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Farrakhan is scoring 16.2 points per game and averaging 3.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Bryce McBride is averaging 1.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Eastern Michigan.

Grant is scoring 16.9 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the RedHawks. Mekhi Lairy is averaging 12.5 points and 2.6 rebounds over the last 10 games for Miami (OH).

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.5 points, 30.3 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points per game.

RedHawks: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.5 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.