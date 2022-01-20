CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hogan announces antibody testing program | What's it mean to be endemic? | Youngkin releases pandemic plan | ABC stores adjust hours | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Meyer scores 16 to carry Green Bay over Detroit 70-63

The Associated Press

January 20, 2022, 10:23 PM

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Cade Meyer had 16 points as Green Bay beat Detroit 70-63 on Thursday night.

Donovan Ivory had 13 points for Green Bay (4-13, 3-5 Horizon League). Japannah Kellogg III added 12 points and seven rebounds, and Lucas Stieber had six assists.

Antoine Davis had 25 points for the Titans (5-10, 3-3). Madut Akec added 16 points, and Noah Waterman had 10 points and seven rebounds.

