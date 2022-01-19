Metskhvarishvili leads UL Monroe against Troy after 23-point showing

Troy Trojans (12-5, 3-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (10-8, 2-4 Sun Belt) Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST…

Troy Trojans (12-5, 3-1 Sun Belt) at UL Monroe Warhawks (10-8, 2-4 Sun Belt)

Monroe, Louisiana; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UL Monroe hosts the Troy Trojans after Nika Metskhvarishvili scored 23 points in UL Monroe’s 62-55 overtime victory against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Warhawks have gone 7-1 at home. UL Monroe has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Trojans are 3-1 in conference games. Troy is seventh in the Sun Belt scoring 72.2 points per game and is shooting 43.7%.

The Warhawks and Trojans square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Andre Jones is averaging 13.7 points, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals for the Warhawks. Russell Harrison is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games for UL Monroe.

Efe Odigie is averaging 11.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Trojans. Desmond Williams is averaging 9.8 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games for Troy.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warhawks: 6-4, averaging 73.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.0 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 67.8 points, 34.5 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.