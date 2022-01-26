CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Montgomery Co. drop in cases comes with warning | Health worker vaccine mandate to kick in | Youngkin defends ban on mask mandates | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Merrimack visits Bryant after…

Merrimack visits Bryant after Kiss’ 25-point outing

The Associated Press

January 26, 2022, 2:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Merrimack Warriors (9-12, 4-4 NEC) at Bryant Bulldogs (11-8, 7-1 NEC)

Smithfield, Rhode Island; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryant plays the Merrimack Warriors after Peter Kiss scored 25 points in Bryant’s 85-68 win against the Saint Francis (BKN) Terriers.

The Bulldogs have gone 6-1 in home games. Bryant is ninth in the NEC shooting 29.8% from downtown, led by Max Zakheim shooting 50.0% from 3-point range.

The Warriors are 4-4 against conference opponents. Merrimack has a 4-9 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The teams play for the second time this season in NEC play. The Bulldogs won the last matchup 79-63 on Jan. 22. Kiss scored 27 points points to help lead the Bulldogs to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kiss is averaging 21.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Charles Pride is averaging 18.1 points and 8.9 rebounds while shooting 51.3% over the past 10 games for Bryant.

Mykel Derring is shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, while averaging 5.6 points. Jordan Minor is shooting 51.5% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 8-2, averaging 77.7 points, 38.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 53.8 points, 24.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal attorneys group urges DOJ to fix pay disparity, set new policy for telework

DISA makes $7M award to start proving out DoD zero trust strategy

Federal CIO Office refilling its ranks

Pandemic causing long-term recruiting effects for Air Force

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up