Merrimack takes on Mount St. Mary’s in conference showdown

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (5-11, 1-4 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (9-8, 4-1 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Monday, 3 p.m. EST…

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (5-11, 1-4 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (9-8, 4-1 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays Mount St. Mary’s in a matchup of NEC teams.

The Warriors have gone 5-3 at home. Merrimack allows 59.1 points and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 1-4 against NEC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s has a 2-8 record against opponents over .500.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Minor is averaging 14.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.6 blocks for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 9.8 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Malik Jefferson is averaging 6.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Nana Opoku is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 53.6 points, 23.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.