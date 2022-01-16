CORONAVIRUS NEWS: PGCPS students return to in-person learning | Nearly 500 COVID-19 tests discarded in Md. | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers | Data on local deaths and hospitalizations
Home » College Basketball » Merrimack takes on Mount…

Merrimack takes on Mount St. Mary’s in conference showdown

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 1:22 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (5-11, 1-4 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (9-8, 4-1 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack plays Mount St. Mary’s in a matchup of NEC teams.

The Warriors have gone 5-3 at home. Merrimack allows 59.1 points and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Mountaineers are 1-4 against NEC opponents. Mount St. Mary’s has a 2-8 record against opponents over .500.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Minor is averaging 14.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.6 blocks for the Warriors. Ziggy Reid is averaging 9.8 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Malik Jefferson is averaging 6.6 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Mountaineers. Nana Opoku is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 53.6 points, 23.1 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.5 points per game.

Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 63.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

The end of an era: BlackBerry’s impact on feds, industry endures

VA pushes back second EHR deployment, citing delays in training from COVID-19

Punishments, and first religious exemptions, for military vaccine refusers

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up