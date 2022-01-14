Merrimack hosts Saint Francis (PA) following Dixon-Conover’s 21-point game

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-11, 0-4 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (9-8, 4-0 NEC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m.…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (4-11, 0-4 NEC) at Merrimack Warriors (9-8, 4-0 NEC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) visits the Merrimack Warriors after Ramiir Dixon-Conover scored 21 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 75-70 overtime loss to the Long Island Sharks.

The Warriors have gone 5-2 at home. Merrimack is second in the NEC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 59.1 points while holding opponents to 42.7% shooting.

The Red Flash are 0-4 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) allows 75.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Warriors and Red Flash match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikey Watkins is averaging 9.7 points, 3.1 assists and 2.1 steals for the Warriors. Jordan Minor is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

Maxwell Land averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc. Dixon-Conover is shooting 41.7% and averaging 12.7 points over the past 10 games for Saint Francis (PA).

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 5-5, averaging 55.0 points, 21.3 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.4 points per game.

Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 68.6 points, 30.0 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

