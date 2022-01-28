CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
Merrimack faces Sacred Heart on 5-game slide

The Associated Press

January 28, 2022, 1:42 AM

Merrimack Warriors (9-12, 4-5 NEC) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (7-14, 3-6 NEC)

Fairfield, Connecticut; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Merrimack aims to stop its five-game slide with a win over Sacred Heart.

The Pioneers are 4-4 in home games. Sacred Heart is fifth in the NEC in rebounding averaging 29.4 rebounds. Nico Galette leads the Pioneers with 8.4 boards.

The Warriors have gone 4-5 against NEC opponents. Merrimack is second in the NEC allowing 60.7 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Thomas is averaging 18 points for the Pioneers. Aaron Clarke is averaging 17.6 points and 4.3 assists over the past 10 games for Sacred Heart.

Jordan Minor is averaging 14 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 2.6 blocks for the Warriors. Malik Edmead is averaging 11.7 points over the last 10 games for Merrimack.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pioneers: 3-7, averaging 63.4 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points per game.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 55.6 points, 26.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

