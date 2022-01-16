Mercer visits Citadel following Roche’s 22-point outing

Mercer Bears (10-7, 3-1 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (7-8, 1-3 SoCon) Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Mercer Bears (10-7, 3-1 SoCon) at Citadel Bulldogs (7-8, 1-3 SoCon)

Charleston, South Carolina; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Citadel hosts the Mercer Bears after Jason Roche scored 22 points in Citadel’s 90-85 loss to the VMI Keydets.

The Bulldogs are 5-3 in home games. Citadel is the SoCon leader with 36.8 rebounds per game led by Hayden Brown averaging 8.3.

The Bears have gone 3-1 against SoCon opponents. Mercer is second in the SoCon shooting 37.2% from downtown. John Treanor paces the Bears shooting 100% from 3-point range.

The Bulldogs and Bears square off Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brown is scoring 17.9 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Roche is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Citadel.

Felipe Haase is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Bears. Jalen Johnson is averaging 15.6 points and 4.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Mercer.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 4-6, averaging 75.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points per game.

Bears: 7-3, averaging 73.1 points, 28.4 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.4 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.