Mercer hosts VMI after Stephens’ 22-point game

VMI Keydets (9-7, 2-2 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (8-7, 1-1 SoCon) Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

VMI Keydets (9-7, 2-2 SoCon) at Mercer Bears (8-7, 1-1 SoCon)

Macon, Georgia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mercer -1; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits the Mercer Bears after Jake Stephens scored 22 points in VMI’s 72-56 loss to the UNC Greensboro Spartans.

The Bears have gone 5-1 at home. Mercer is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Keydets are 2-2 against conference opponents. VMI has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bears and Keydets square off Thursday for the first time in SoCon play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Felipe Haase is averaging 14.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Bears. Jalen Johnson is averaging 3.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Mercer.

Stephens is averaging 18.3 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.2 blocks for the Keydets. Kamdyn Curfman is averaging 15.0 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 43.0% over the past 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 29.3 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Keydets: 6-4, averaging 74.8 points, 35.1 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 3.9 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

