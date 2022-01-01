NEW YEAR'S DAY: PHOTOS: New Year's around the world | Leesburg Police Badges change in 2022 | International terrorism in 2022 | Trashing the Christmas tree | 2021 Noteworthy News Photos
Memphis wins at Wichita State 82-64

The Associated Press

January 1, 2022, 2:39 PM

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Josh Minott scored 15 points and DeAndre Williams and Jalen Duren added 14 points each as Memphis topped Wichita State 82-64 on Saturday.

Landers Nolley II had 11 points, six rebounds and four assists for Memphis (7-5, 1-1 American Athletic Conference. Williams led the Tigers with seven rebounds and had four assists.

Tyson Etienne had 17 points for the Shockers (9-4, 0-1). Dexter Dennis added 16 points. Ricky Council IV had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

