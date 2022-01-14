CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Memphis visits East Carolina following Jackson’s 35-point showing

The Associated Press

January 14, 2022, 1:42 AM

Memphis Tigers (9-6, 3-2 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (10-5, 1-2 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: East Carolina faces the Memphis Tigers after Vance Jackson scored 35 points in East Carolina’s 79-71 loss to the Cincinnati Bearcats.

The Pirates have gone 9-0 in home games. East Carolina has a 3-1 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers are 3-2 against AAC opponents. Memphis averages 17.3 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brandon Johnson is averaging 6.5 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Pirates. Tristen Newton is averaging 11.0 points over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

Landers Nolley II is averaging 9.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Tigers. Tyler Harris is averaging 6.3 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

