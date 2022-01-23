CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Fairfax Co. schools' mask-wearing policy plan | Montgomery Co. vaccine passport proposal concerns | Pickup locations for COVID-19 tests in Prince George's Co. | Latest COVID data
Home » College Basketball » Memphis rallies from 15-point…

Memphis rallies from 15-point deficit, defeats Tulsa 83-81

The Associated Press

January 23, 2022, 6:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — After falling behind 48-33 late in the second half, Memphis outscored Tulsa by 17 the rest of the way to earn the 83-81 win on Sunday.

Tyler Harris had a season-high 24 points to lead the Tigers.

Josh Minott had 18 points and nine rebounds for Memphis (10-8, 4-4 American Athletic Conference). Alex Lomax added seven assists.

Tulsa totaled 46 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Jeriah Horne had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (6-11, 0-6), who have now lost six straight games. Darien Jackson added 15 points. Sam Griffin had 13 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Golden Hurricane on the season. Memphis defeated Tulsa 67-64 on Jan. 4.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Court blocks vaccine mandate for federal employees

Digital identity makes some headway at agencies

Prior punishments for refusing vaccine among federal workforce won't be reversed, task force says

TSP completes 15-month financial systems modernization, replacing legacy IT

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up