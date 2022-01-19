Memphis hosts SMU after Davis’ 24-point game

SMU Mustangs (13-4, 4-1 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (9-7, 3-3 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU…

SMU Mustangs (13-4, 4-1 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (9-7, 3-3 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU visits the Memphis Tigers after Kendric Davis scored 24 points in SMU’s 75-66 win over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Tigers are 7-1 on their home court. Memphis ranks third in the AAC shooting 36.5% from downtown, led by Tyler Harris shooting 49.2% from 3-point range.

The Mustangs have gone 4-1 against AAC opponents. SMU ranks third in the AAC scoring 30.4 points per game in the paint led by Marcus Weathers averaging 4.0.

The Tigers and Mustangs face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Landers Nolley II is averaging 9.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Tigers. Harris is averaging 7.0 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Davis is scoring 21.1 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Mustangs. Emmanuel Bandoumel is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for SMU.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 76.1 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Mustangs: 9-1, averaging 76.6 points, 35.9 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.