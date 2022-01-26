Memphis hosts East Carolina after Harris’ 24-point outing

East Carolina Pirates (11-7, 2-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (10-8, 4-4 AAC) Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

East Carolina Pirates (11-7, 2-4 AAC) at Memphis Tigers (10-8, 4-4 AAC)

Memphis, Tennessee; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Memphis takes on the East Carolina Pirates after Tyler Harris scored 24 points in Memphis’ 83-81 victory against the Tulsa Golden Hurricane.

The Tigers are 7-2 on their home court. Memphis averages 76.5 points and has outscored opponents by 5.3 points per game.

The Pirates are 2-4 in AAC play. East Carolina has a 5-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams play for the 10th time this season in AAC play. The Pirates won the last matchup 72-71 on Jan. 15. Vance Jackson scored 17 points to help lead the Pirates to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex Lomax is averaging 5.2 points and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Harris is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Tristen Newton is averaging 17.7 points, 4.8 assists and 1.5 steals for the Pirates. Jackson is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for East Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 76.4 points, 32.4 rebounds, 17.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Pirates: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 31.0 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.