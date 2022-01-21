McNeese visits Incarnate Word after Hughes’ 21-point game

McNeese Cowboys (7-12, 1-1 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-15, 0-2 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

McNeese Cowboys (7-12, 1-1 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-15, 0-2 Southland)

San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word takes on the McNeese Cowboys after Johnny Hughes III scored 21 points in Incarnate Word’s 68-65 loss to the Houston Baptist Huskies.

The Cardinals have gone 3-6 in home games. Incarnate Word is 2-6 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.3 turnovers per game.

The Cowboys are 1-1 in Southland play. McNeese is fifth in the Southland giving up 72.8 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

The Cardinals and Cowboys meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drew Lutz is averaging 10.1 points and 3.8 assists for the Cardinals. RJ Glasper is averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Myles Lewis is scoring 11.3 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Cowboys. Zach Scott is averaging 11.8 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games for McNeese.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, averaging 60.9 points, 27.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points per game.

Cowboys: 4-6, averaging 66.9 points, 32.3 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

