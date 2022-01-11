McNeese St. squares off against Dallas Christian

Dallas Christian vs. McNeese State (5-11) Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: The McNeese State…

Dallas Christian vs. McNeese State (5-11)

Burton Coliseum, Lake Charles, Louisiana; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The McNeese State Cowboys are set to battle the Crusaders of Dallas Christian. McNeese State lost 67-54 to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in its most recent game.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Myles Lewis has averaged 11.7 points and 5.7 rebounds to lead the way for the Cowboys. Brendan Medley-Bacon has complemented Lewis and is averaging 9.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.TERRIFIC TYJUAN: Tyjuan Battles has connected on 50 percent of the 20 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 10 of 20 over his last five games. He’s also made 100 percent of his free throws this season.

A YEAR AGO: McNeese State put up 140 and came away with a 103-point win over Dallas Christian when these two teams faced each other last year.

DID YOU KNOW: McNeese State went 0-2 overall when playing out-of-conference competition last season. The Cowboys put up 60 points per contest in those two games.

