CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Talking to kids about mask confusion | Hogan announces antibody testing program | Masks stay on in Stafford Co. schools | Latest local COVID-19 vaccination numbers
Home » College Basketball » McKnight leads Western Kentucky…

McKnight leads Western Kentucky against Florida International after 22-point outing

The Associated Press

January 21, 2022, 2:42 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (10-8, 2-3 C-USA) at Florida International Panthers (11-7, 1-4 C-USA)

Miami; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky takes on the Florida International Panthers after Dayvion McKnight scored 22 points in Western Kentucky’s 78-69 loss to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Panthers are 8-1 on their home court. Florida International is 5-4 against opponents over .500.

The Hilltoppers have gone 2-3 against C-USA opponents. Western Kentucky ranks fifth in C-USA scoring 32.2 points per game in the paint led by Jamarion Sharp averaging 3.0.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. The Hilltoppers won the last matchup on Jan. 8. Josh Anderson scored 16 points to help lead the Hilltoppers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clevon Brown is averaging 8.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and two blocks for the Panthers. Tevin Brewer is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Florida International.

McKnight is averaging 14.4 points, 6.2 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hilltoppers. Camron Justice is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Western Kentucky.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 67.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Hilltoppers: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports

Deputy federal CIO Roat to retire

SSA reaches agreement with 3 unions over office reentry plans

National Guard's hybrid status makes sexual assault confusing to prosecute

SSA reaches deal to resume some in-person disability claims hearings starting in May

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up