McKinnis leads Jackson State over Texas Southern 61-58

The Associated Press

January 17, 2022, 9:36 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jayveous McKinnis recorded 12 points and 12 rebounds to carry Jackson State to a 61-58 win over Texas Southern on Monday.

Terence Lewis II had 19 points and seven rebounds for Jackson State (4-12, 2-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

John Walker III had 13 points for Texas Southern (5-10, 3-3). John Jones added 12 points and Bryson Etienne had 10 points.

