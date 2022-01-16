McGowens and the Nebraska Cornhuskers host conference foe Indiana

Indiana Hoosiers (12-4, 3-3 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-12, 0-7 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Indiana Hoosiers (12-4, 3-3 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (6-12, 0-7 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Bryce McGowens and the Nebraska Cornhuskers host Trayce Jackson-Davis and the Indiana Hoosiers in Big Ten action Monday.

The Cornhuskers are 6-6 on their home court. Nebraska has a 2-12 record against opponents above .500.

The Hoosiers have gone 3-3 against Big Ten opponents. Indiana has a 1-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams play for the 10th time in conference play this season. The Hoosiers won the last matchup on Dec. 4. Jackson-Davis scored 14 points to help lead the Hoosiers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keisei Tominaga averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Cornhuskers, scoring 8.1 points while shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc. McGowens is averaging 15.5 points and 5.5 rebounds over the past 10 games for Nebraska.

Jackson-Davis is averaging 19.3 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.1 blocks for the Hoosiers. Race Thompson is averaging 7.6 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 1-9, averaging 68.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.2 points per game.

Hoosiers: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 36.2 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 5.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

