CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Smithsonian's new schedule | Montgomery Co. executive urges schools to offer virtual options | DC preps for Winter Restaurant Week | Latest DC-area cases
Home » College Basketball » McGlothan carries Grand Canyon…

McGlothan carries Grand Canyon over Tarleton State 80-59

The Associated Press

January 16, 2022, 2:27 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PHOENIX (AP) — Gabe McGlothan recorded 11 points and 11 rebounds to lift Grand Canyon to an 80-59 win over Tarleton State on Saturday night.

Sean Miller-Moore had 18 points for Grand Canyon (14-2, 4-0 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its sixth straight win. Jovan Blacksher Jr. added 16 points. Chance McMillian had 12 points.

Tahj Small had 14 points and eight rebounds for the Texans (8-11, 3-3). Shamir Bogues added 14 points. Montre Gipson had 13 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

USPS reaches deal with APWU on pilot to package free at-home COVID-19 tests

Democratic lawmakers propose 5.1% average pay raise for federal employees

IRS gearing up for next filing season but still processing 6M tax returns

Lawmaker sets sights on 'CISA 2025' legislative proposal

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up