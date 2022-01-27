CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Mix-and-match booster shots | Many deaths in Frederick Co. | DC to offer free KN95 masks | Latest COVID data
McGhee, Rode power Liberty past North Alabama 72-53

The Associated Press

January 27, 2022, 9:19 PM

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Darius McGhee scored 18 points and Kyle Rode had 17 points, eight rebounds and five assists as Liberty defeated North Alabama 72-53 on Thursday night.

McGhee added six rebounds for the Lancers (14-6, 5-0 Atlantic Sun Conference), who notched their sixth straight victory. Blake Preston had 13 points and Shiloh Robinson scored 10.

C.J. Brim had 14 points to lead the Lions (8-12, 1-6), whose losing streak reached four games. Jamari Blackmon added 11 points. Damian Forrest had eight rebounds.

